How to Watch the Pistons vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.
- Detroit is 1-9 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.
- The Pistons' 108.1 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 0-2 when it scores more than 119.5 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pistons are averaging more points at home (108.8 per game) than away (107.3). And they are allowing less at home (118.8) than away (120.1).
- At home Detroit is giving up 118.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is on the road (120.1).
- The Pistons pick up 2.0 more assists per game at home (26.7) than away (24.7).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marvin Bagley III
|Out
|Back
|Jalen Duren
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
