The Detroit Pistons (2-23) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

Detroit is 1-9 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Pistons' 108.1 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Detroit is 0-2 when it scores more than 119.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pistons are averaging more points at home (108.8 per game) than away (107.3). And they are allowing less at home (118.8) than away (120.1).

At home Detroit is giving up 118.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is on the road (120.1).

The Pistons pick up 2.0 more assists per game at home (26.7) than away (24.7).

Pistons Injuries