Pistons vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to stop a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-17.5
|240.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 240.5 points.
- Detroit has a 227.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit is 8-17-0 ATS this year.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (8.7%) in those games.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|12
|50%
|123.3
|231.4
|119.5
|238.9
|235.6
|Pistons
|5
|20%
|108.1
|231.4
|119.4
|238.9
|225.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 games.
- The Pistons have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).
- The Pistons put up an average of 108.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks give up.
- Detroit is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 119.5 points.
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|8-17
|0-0
|14-11
|Bucks
|10-14
|0-0
|16-8
Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pistons
|Bucks
|108.1
|123.3
|28
|2
|0-2
|9-5
|0-2
|13-1
|119.4
|119.5
|23
|24
|8-7
|1-2
|2-13
|3-0
