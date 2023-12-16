The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to stop a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -17.5 240.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 240.5 points.

Detroit has a 227.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit is 8-17-0 ATS this year.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (8.7%) in those games.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 12 50% 123.3 231.4 119.5 238.9 235.6 Pistons 5 20% 108.1 231.4 119.4 238.9 225.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, in its last 10 games.

The Pistons have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

The Pistons put up an average of 108.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks give up.

Detroit is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 119.5 points.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pistons and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-17 0-0 14-11 Bucks 10-14 0-0 16-8

Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pistons Bucks 108.1 Points Scored (PG) 123.3 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 0-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 0-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 119.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 8-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 2-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

