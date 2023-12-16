The Detroit Pistons (2-23) travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) after dropping 10 road games in a row. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 123.3 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 119.5 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pistons' -283 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 119.4 per contest (23rd in league).

The teams combine to score 231.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 238.9 points per game combined, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit is 8-17-0 ATS this year.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 19.5 -105 21.3 Bojan Bogdanovic 18.5 -125 20.0 Ausar Thompson 10.5 -128 10.4 Killian Hayes 9.5 -133 9.4 Isaiah Stewart 7.5 -120 10.2

Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +180 -

