Pistons vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) after dropping 10 road games in a row. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-17.5)
|240.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-17.5)
|240.5
|-2200
|+1200
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 123.3 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 119.5 per contest (24th in the league).
- The Pistons' -283 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 119.4 per contest (23rd in league).
- The teams combine to score 231.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 238.9 points per game combined, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has put together a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Detroit is 8-17-0 ATS this year.
Pistons Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cade Cunningham
|19.5
|-105
|21.3
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|18.5
|-125
|20.0
|Ausar Thompson
|10.5
|-128
|10.4
|Killian Hayes
|9.5
|-133
|9.4
|Isaiah Stewart
|7.5
|-120
|10.2
Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+180
|-
