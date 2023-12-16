The Detroit Red Wings, including Patrick Kane, are in action Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kane are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Patrick Kane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 19:16 on the ice per game.

In one of five games this year, Kane has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of five games this year, Kane has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Kane has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Kane hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 5 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

