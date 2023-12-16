Should you wager on Patrick Kane to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

