For bracketology analysis on Oakland and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-1 NR NR 73

Oakland's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 27, Oakland took down the Xavier Musketeers (No. 90 in the RPI) by a score of 78-76. Trey Townsend, in that signature win, recorded a team-best 28 points with six rebounds and seven assists. Chris Conway also played a part with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-71 over Marshall (No. 165/RPI) on November 21

77-63 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on December 8

81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 223/RPI) on November 14

74-69 over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on November 20

65-50 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 29

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Oakland has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Grizzlies have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Oakland has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oakland has been given the 39th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Golden Grizzlies' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Oakland's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Michigan State Spartans -15.5

Michigan State Spartans -15.5 Total: 137.5 points

