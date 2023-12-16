2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oakland March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology analysis on Oakland and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
How Oakland ranks
|6-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|73
Oakland's best wins
In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 27, Oakland took down the Xavier Musketeers (No. 90 in the RPI) by a score of 78-76. Trey Townsend, in that signature win, recorded a team-best 28 points with six rebounds and seven assists. Chris Conway also played a part with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 78-71 over Marshall (No. 165/RPI) on November 21
- 77-63 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on December 8
- 81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 223/RPI) on November 14
- 74-69 over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on November 20
- 65-50 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 29
Oakland's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Oakland has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Grizzlies have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
- Oakland has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Oakland has been given the 39th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Golden Grizzlies' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Oakland's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Oakland's next game
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Michigan State Spartans -15.5
- Total: 137.5 points
