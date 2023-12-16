Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit Academy North High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Liggett School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zeeland West High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.