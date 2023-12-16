The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 18.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nimari Burnett: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 56th 81.9 Points Scored 67.4 309th 268th 75 Points Allowed 73 227th 167th 33.7 Rebounds 29.5 316th 140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd 63rd 9 3pt Made 6.8 239th 96th 14.9 Assists 10.8 313th 192nd 12 Turnovers 12 192nd

