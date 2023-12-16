The Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Michigan State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 143.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Baylor is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bears' seven games have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

