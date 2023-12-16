The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 184th.
  • The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears give up (67.6).
  • Michigan State is 4-3 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).
  • The Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
  • Michigan State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern W 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin L 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/10/2023 @ Nebraska L 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor - Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

