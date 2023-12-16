The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 184th.

The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears give up (67.6).

Michigan State is 4-3 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).

The Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

Michigan State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule