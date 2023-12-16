Saturday's contest at Little Caesars Arena has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Baylor by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.4)

Baylor (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and Baylor's is 5-2-0. The Spartans have gone over the point total in two games, while Bears games have gone over five times.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 72.3 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Michigan State ranks 183rd in the nation at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.2 its opponents average.

Michigan State hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball) while shooting 29.5% from deep (313th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Spartans' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 214th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 52nd in college basketball.

Michigan State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.3 per game (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (131st in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game, with a +212 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Baylor averages 40.0 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Baylor makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents.

Baylor has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

