Saturday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (8-2) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-6) clashing at Crisler Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-47 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 16.

Last time out, the Wolverines won on Sunday 84-48 against Illinois.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Miami (OH) 47

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18 against the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings, the Wolverines secured their best win of the season, a 63-49 victory at a neutral site.

Michigan has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 63) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 81) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 100) on November 19

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 108) on November 6

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 113) on December 2

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Jordan Hobbs: 9.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Lauren Hansen: 9.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.2 PTS, 56.0 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 73.5 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 54.7 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +188 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.8 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.