The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crisler Center, airing at 2:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Michigan is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 145th.

The 82.1 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.7 more points than the Eagles allow (73.4).

Michigan is 5-3 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wolverines gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than away from home (69.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule