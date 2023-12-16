Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Raymond's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 17:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In 10 of 29 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Raymond has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Raymond goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 24 Points 1 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

