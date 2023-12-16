The Detroit Lions (9-4) host the Denver Broncos (7-6) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Lions Insights

The Lions average just 2.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Broncos give up (23.8).

The Lions average only 12.9 more yards per game (390.3), than the Broncos give up per contest (377.4).

Detroit rushes for 137.5 yards per game, just 6.5 fewer yards than the 144 that Denver allows per outing.

The Lions have 20 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 24 takeaways.

Lions Home Performance

At home, the Lions score 28.7 points per game and concede 22.7. That's more than they score overall (26.2), but less than they give up (24.2).

The Lions rack up 406.8 yards per game at home (16.5 more than their overall average), and give up 297.7 at home (25.8 less than overall).

Detroit accumulates 264.7 passing yards per game in home games (11.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 198.2 at home (28.4 less than overall).

The Lions' average rushing yards gained (142.2) and conceded (99.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 137.5 and 96.8, respectively.

At home, the Lions convert 46.7% of third downs and allow 36.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.8%), and less than they allow (37.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 Green Bay L 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans W 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago L 28-13 FOX 12/16/2023 Denver - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.