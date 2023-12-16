How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (9-4) host the Denver Broncos (7-6) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: NFL Network
Lions Insights
- The Lions average just 2.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Broncos give up (23.8).
- The Lions average only 12.9 more yards per game (390.3), than the Broncos give up per contest (377.4).
- Detroit rushes for 137.5 yards per game, just 6.5 fewer yards than the 144 that Denver allows per outing.
- The Lions have 20 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 24 takeaways.
Lions Home Performance
- At home, the Lions score 28.7 points per game and concede 22.7. That's more than they score overall (26.2), but less than they give up (24.2).
- The Lions rack up 406.8 yards per game at home (16.5 more than their overall average), and give up 297.7 at home (25.8 less than overall).
- Detroit accumulates 264.7 passing yards per game in home games (11.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 198.2 at home (28.4 less than overall).
- The Lions' average rushing yards gained (142.2) and conceded (99.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 137.5 and 96.8, respectively.
- At home, the Lions convert 46.7% of third downs and allow 36.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.8%), and less than they allow (37.9%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|L 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|L 28-13
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|-
