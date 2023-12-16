Our computer model predicts a victory for the Detroit Lions when they face the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions sport the 15th-ranked defense this season (323.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking third-best with 390.3 yards per game. The Broncos rank 24th in total yards per game (300.8), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 377.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Lions by 4) Toss Up (47.5) Lions 26, Broncos 22

Place your bets on the Lions-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Detroit has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have been favored by 4 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Lions games this season have posted an average total of 46.3, which is 1.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Denver has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

So far this year, five of Denver's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 3.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Broncos games (44.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.2 24.2 28.7 22.7 24.0 25.4 Denver 22.1 23.8 23.3 20.1 20.7 28.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.