The Denver Broncos (7-6) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Lions' upcoming game versus Broncos, see the column below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Lions vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have led eight times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning in nine games and have trailed in four games.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Lions have won the second quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in the second quarter.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost five times, and tied one time in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Broncos' 13 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Lions vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 13 games this year, the Lions have led after the first half 10 times and have been losing after the first half three times.

Through 13 games this year, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half eight times and have been losing after the first half five times.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.4 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Broncos have won the second half in seven games, and they've lost the second half in six games.

