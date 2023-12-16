Killian Hayes and the Detroit Pistons match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time out, a 124-92 loss to the 76ers, Hayes had five points.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.4 PRA -- 16.8 17.2 PR -- 12.4 12.8



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Bucks

Hayes has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.5% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hayes' opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 119.5 points per game, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have given up 26.7 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 29 14 5 4 0 0 1

