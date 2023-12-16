Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Kalamazoo County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Phoenix High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Northern High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kalamazoo Central High School