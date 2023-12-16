In the Week 15 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Josh Reynolds hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' 48 targets have led to 31 catches for 494 yards (41.2 per game) and five scores.

In four of 12 games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1 Week 13 @Saints 3 1 12 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 44 1

