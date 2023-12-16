Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're looking for Reynolds' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Reynolds has been targeted 48 times and has 31 catches for 494 yards (15.9 per reception) and five TDs.

Josh Reynolds Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Lions.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Reynolds 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 48 31 494 117 5 15.9

Reynolds Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1 Week 13 @Saints 3 1 12 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 44 1

