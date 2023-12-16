On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Joe Veleno going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Veleno's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

