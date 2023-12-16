The Detroit Lions (9-4) and Denver Broncos (7-6) are slated to come together at Ford Field on December 16, which means that Jared Goff and Russell Wilson will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we break down both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Lions vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

Jared Goff vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 13 Games Played 13 66.9% Completion % 67.2% 3,449 (265.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,609 (200.7) 21 Touchdowns 23 10 Interceptions 8 21 (1.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 315 (24.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 249.5 yards

: Over/Under 249.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Broncos have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 23rd in the NFL by surrendering 23.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 377.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 233.4, and it ranks 26th in passing TDs allowed (20).

Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,872 (144.0 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.1).

On defense, Denver ranks second in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 32.3%. It is 12th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.2%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 217.5 yards

: Over/Under 217.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

