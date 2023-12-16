Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Isabella County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.