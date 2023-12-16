The Philadelphia Flyers (16-10-3), coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals, host the Detroit Red Wings (15-10-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+. The Red Wings fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in their most recent game.

The Red Wings have put up 37 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 33 goals. A total of 41 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in 10 power-play goals (24.4%). They are 5-4-1 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Flyers 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-130)

Flyers (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of 2-4-6 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 15-10-4.

Detroit has earned 12 points (4-4-4) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 21 games, earning 33 points from those contests.

This season, Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 3.69 2nd 8th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.24 18th 7th 32.8 Shots 30.1 22nd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 29th 10.87% Power Play % 22.31% 12th 5th 86.02% Penalty Kill % 78.18% 21st

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

