The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) are heavy favorites (-21.5) as they look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total for the matchup is 146.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -21.5 146.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has played three games this season that have had more than 146.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Michigan has a 140.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Michigan (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 12.7% less often than Eastern Michigan (4-3-0) this year.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 7 77.8% 82.1 149 76.9 150.3 150.5 Eastern Michigan 3 42.9% 66.9 149 73.4 150.3 144.4

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 66.9 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 76.9 the Wolverines give up.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-5-0 0-0 7-2-0 Eastern Michigan 4-3-0 0-1 4-3-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Eastern Michigan 13-4 Home Record 6-7 3-8 Away Record 2-13 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

