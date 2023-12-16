Saturday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (5-5) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) at Crisler Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-66 in favor of Michigan, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 85, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-19.9)

Michigan (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Eastern Michigan's is 4-3-0. The Wolverines are 7-2-0 and the Eagles are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles' -59 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.9 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan is 324th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Eastern Michigan makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 32.4% from deep.

Eastern Michigan has committed 2.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (217th in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

