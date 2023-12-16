David Montgomery has a good matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Denver Broncos in Week 15 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos concede 144 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.

Montgomery has taken 161 carries for a team-high 770 yards (77.0 ypg) this season while working his way into the end zone 10 times. Plus, Montgomery has accumulated 12 receptions as a receiver for 106 yards (10.6 ypg).

Montgomery vs. the Broncos

Montgomery vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have let four opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Broncos have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 144 rushing yards the Broncos give up per outing makes them the worst run defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Broncos have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 20th in NFL play.

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in eight of his 10 opportunities this season (80.0%).

The Lions, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

He has handled 42.1% of his team's 382 rushing attempts this season (161).

Montgomery has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in eight games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (24.4% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

He has 40 carries in the red zone (49.4% of his team's 81 red zone rushes).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

Montgomery, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Montgomery has received 3.9% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this year, Montgomery has not tallied a TD reception.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

