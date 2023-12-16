Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, the NBA slate includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) hosting Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-23) at Fiserv Forum, with the matchup starting at 6:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Cade Cunningham
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Total Fantasy Pts
|872.3
|1191.3
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|34.9
|54.2
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|42
Buy Antetokounmpo and Cunningham gear on Fanatics!
Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights
Cade Cunningham & the Pistons
- Cunningham's averages for the season are 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.0% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
- The Pistons have been outscored by 11.3 points per game (posting 108.1 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 119.4 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -283 scoring differential.
- Detroit is 16th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.4 its opponents average.
- The Pistons hit 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 9.9 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.
- Detroit has committed 16.3 turnovers per game (29th in NBA), 4.5 more than the 11.8 it forces (27th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.
- The Bucks average 123.3 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.5 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +93 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
- Milwaukee averages 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.
- The Bucks hit 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.1 (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.7.
- Milwaukee has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (16th in NBA action) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cade Cunningham vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Cade Cunningham
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-8.7
|5.4
|Usage Percentage
|30.4%
|34.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|51.3%
|65.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.3%
|17.3%
|Assist Pct
|33.3%
|25.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.