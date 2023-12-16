Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Cunningham, in his most recent game, had four points in a 124-92 loss to the 76ers.

Below we will break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.3 21.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.4 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.8 PRA -- 32.4 32.3 PR -- 25.3 25.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Bucks

Cunningham is responsible for taking 21.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.0. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 119.5 points per contest.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have given up 12.7 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 39 33 8 8 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.