Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to break a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Pistons vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pistons 109
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pistons Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 17.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-16.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.1
- The Pistons (8-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 9.7% less often than the Bucks (10-14-0) this season.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (16 out of 24), which is more often than Detroit's games have (14 out of 25).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-21, while the Bucks are 17-6 as moneyline favorites.
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the league on offense (108.1 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (119.4 points conceded).
- Detroit is 16th in the league in rebounds per game (43.9) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.4).
- This season the Pistons are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.7 per game.
- Detroit is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.3) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Pistons are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.
