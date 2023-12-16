According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the six MAC bowl season matchups is Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Best Week 18 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points

Ohio by 10.7 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Bowling Green +3.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 0 points

Minnesota by 0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (OH) +6.5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 3.6 points

Appalachian State by 3.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 MAC Total Bets

Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Total: 51.3 points

51.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 39.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys

Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: Barstool

Week 18 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Toledo 11-2 (8-1 MAC) 33.6 / 20.6 425.8 / 329.5 Miami (OH) 11-3 (8-1 MAC) 25.6 / 15.9 323.5 / 330.4 Ohio 10-3 (6-2 MAC) 24.3 / 15.8 347.2 / 272.8 Bowling Green 7-5 (5-3 MAC) 26.3 / 23.5 327.8 / 329.8 Northern Illinois 7-6 (5-3 MAC) 24.9 / 21.0 369.4 / 320.3 Eastern Michigan 6-7 (4-4 MAC) 19.5 / 26.7 264.1 / 401.5 Buffalo 3-9 (3-5 MAC) 20.9 / 27.4 318.8 / 366.8 Central Michigan 5-7 (3-5 MAC) 23.2 / 31.1 343.3 / 407.1 Western Michigan 4-8 (3-5 MAC) 23.7 / 31.8 364.5 / 393.4 Ball State 4-8 (3-5 MAC) 18.3 / 24.4 308.1 / 316.1 Akron 2-10 (1-7 MAC) 16.3 / 28.0 277.9 / 335.6 Kent State 1-11 (0-8 MAC) 14.7 / 34.6 269.8 / 390.6

