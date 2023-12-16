Bojan Bogdanovic plus his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bogdanovic tallied 17 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-92 loss versus the 76ers.

Let's break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 Assists -- 2.7 PRA -- 25 PR -- 22.3 3PM 2.5 3.0



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Bogdanovic has made 6.8 shots per game, which adds up to 4.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 119.5 points per contest, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks give up 26.7 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks concede 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 28 33 3 0 6 0 1 11/2/2022 28 14 3 2 3 0 0 10/31/2022 35 23 4 2 3 0 2

