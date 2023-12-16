Andrew Copp will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Copp against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Copp vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

Copp has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Copp has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Copp has an assist in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Copp's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Copp Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.