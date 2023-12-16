In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Copp to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.