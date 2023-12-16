Will Amon-Ra St. Brown cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions take on the Denver Broncos on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has hauled in 87 receptions for 1,063 yards, best on his team, and six TDs. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 88.6 yards receiving per game.

St. Brown has posted a touchdown catch in six of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0 Week 13 @Saints 6 2 49 1 Week 14 @Bears 9 3 21 0

