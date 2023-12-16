Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 233.4 per game.

St. Brown's 124 targets have resulted in 87 receptions for a team-leading 1,063 yards (88.6 per game) and six scores so far this season.

St. Brown vs. the Broncos

St. Brown vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is conceding 233.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 24th in the NFL.

The Broncos have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.5 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in seven of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has received 26.7% of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (124 targets).

He has 1,063 receiving yards on 124 targets to rank 34th in league play with 8.6 yards per target.

St. Brown has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 14.6% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 14 red zone targets, St. Brown has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

