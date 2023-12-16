The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Considering a wager on DeBrincat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:09 per game on the ice, is -2.

In DeBrincat's 29 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 29 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 26 Points 3 13 Goals 3 13 Assists 0

