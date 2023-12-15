Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 15
If you reside in Wexford County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manton High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: McBain, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Buckley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Buckley, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Grand Traverse Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkerville High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
