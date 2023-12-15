Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cesar Chavez Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal Academy at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Melvindale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Melvindale, MI

Melvindale, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Romulus High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit King High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Loyola High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Milan High School at New Boston Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: New Boston, MI

New Boston, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy