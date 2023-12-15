Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Central Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Greenhills School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E L Bowsher High School at Washtenaw Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.