Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Van Buren County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gobles High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
