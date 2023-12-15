The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Knicks 113

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.4)

Suns (-0.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Suns (11-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 6.4% less often than the Knicks (12-11-0) this year.

Phoenix (3-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than New York (1-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (56.5% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (62.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 9-6, while the Knicks are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank 12th in the NBA with 115.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113.2 points allowed per game.

Phoenix is pulling down 44.0 rebounds per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded just 41.7 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Suns rank 12th in the NBA with 26.1 dimes per game.

Phoenix is 23rd in the NBA with 14.2 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Suns are sinking 12.2 treys per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.2% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 18th in the NBA offensively (113.1 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (110.0 points conceded).

On the glass, New York is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.8 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (40.8 per game).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2023-24, New York is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and ranked 13th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Knicks make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

