Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Sanilac County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Beach Community High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Brown City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Capac, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at Owendale-Gagetown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Owendale, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.