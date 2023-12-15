High school basketball action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Athens, MI

Athens, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Marcellus High School