Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Huron Northern High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Capac, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Imlay City High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.