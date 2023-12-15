We have high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bridgeport High School at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Freeland, MI

Freeland, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Haven High School at Arthur Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ithaca, MI

Ithaca, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hemlock High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Standish, MI

Standish, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit King High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankenmuth High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Birch Run High School at Garber High School