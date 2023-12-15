Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bridgeport High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Freeland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Haven High School at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemlock High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit King High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankenmuth High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birch Run High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.