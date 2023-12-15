Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-22) at Wells Fargo Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, BSDET

NBCS-PH, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

The 76ers knocked off the Pistons, 129-111, on Wednesday. Joel Embiid poured in a team-high 41 points for the 76ers, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 33 for the Pistons.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bojan Bogdanovic 33 1 2 1 0 5 Cade Cunningham 21 6 7 0 0 1 Ausar Thompson 10 8 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 42.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Thompson gives 10.5 points, 8.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.6 points, 3.0 boards and 4.5 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 10.5 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 7.0 boards and 1.5 assists.

Jaden Ivey averages 11.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.6 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field.

Watch Embiid, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 23.4 4.3 7.5 1.3 0.2 2.0 Killian Hayes 8.9 3.0 4.4 1.0 0.6 0.4 Jaden Ivey 11.8 2.8 2.3 0.8 0.6 0.7 Ausar Thompson 9.1 5.8 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.3 Isaiah Stewart 8.5 6.6 1.4 0.5 0.4 1.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.