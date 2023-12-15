Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. 76ers on December 15, 2023
Player prop bet options for Joel Embiid, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -169)
- Friday's prop bet for Cunningham is 21.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Cunningham has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -130)
- Ausar Thompson's 10.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).
Killian Hayes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|9.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
- Friday's points prop for Killian Hayes is 9.5. That is 0.1 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 3.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).
- Hayes collects 4.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|35.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- Friday's points prop bet for Embiid is 35.5 points. That is 1.7 more than his season average of 33.8.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Friday's game.
- Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -130)
- The 26.1 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Friday (25.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- Maxey has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's over/under (7.5).
- He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
