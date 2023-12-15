The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-22) on December 15, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Detroit is 1-9 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.

The Pistons score only 4.3 fewer points per game (108.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Detroit is 1-4 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, putting up 108.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 118.8 points per game at home, and 119.7 away.

In 2023-24 Detroit is allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (118.8) than away (119.7).

The Pistons average 1.5 more assists per game at home (26.7) than away (25.2).

Pistons Injuries